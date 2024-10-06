As part of the ongoing 70th Wildlife Week celebrations, an informative interaction program titled "The Importance of Loktak Lake, a Ramsar Site," was held today at Sendra, Loktak Lake. Organized by the Bishnupur Forest Division in collaboration with the Loktak Development Authority (LDA), the event aimed to raise awareness about wildlife conservation while emphasizing the critical role of co-existence in preserving delicate ecosystems.

The gathering was graced by prominent dignitaries, including LDA Chairman M. Asnikumar Singh, Divisional Forest Officer Waikhom Romabai Devi, and Executive Engineer of LDA Th. Nandagram Singh. The event also saw enthusiastic participation from forest officers, local students, and staff from the Bishnupur Forest Division.

The program shed light on how the escalating effects of climate change, combined with human activities, are increasingly threatening the fragile ecosystems of Loktak Lake and its wildlife. The lake, which is known for its rich biodiversity, is facing severe challenges due to unsustainable practices, placing rare species at risk.

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In his address, M. Asnikumar Singh underscored India's longstanding commitment to wildlife preservation. He referenced landmark legislation such as the Indian Forest Act of 1927 and the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, which have been cornerstones in the country’s efforts to conserve its natural resources. "India has made great strides in wildlife conservation, and initiatives like these help further the cause," Singh stated.

He also highlighted the unique ecological significance of Loktak Lake, which supports a diverse range of flora and fauna, including the endangered Sangai deer, a species endemic to Keibul Lamjao National Park— the only floating national park in the world. Singh stressed that the lake has been integral to Manipuri civilization for generations but warned of the growing biotic pressure that now threatens its existence. Specifically, he pointed out the detrimental impact of the Ithai Barrage on the lake's ecosystem.

Singh encouraged the younger generation to take the lead in conservation efforts. "Students are the future leaders of our nation, and they have a special responsibility in the fight for a more sustainable world," he remarked, urging them to actively participate in environmental preservation.

The event served as a crucial platform to emphasize the immediate need for conservation measures and the importance of balancing human activities with nature to protect Loktak Lake, one of Manipur’s most cherished natural assets.