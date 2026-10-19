Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on October 19 announced her decision to visit Imphal soon, saying she would discharge her duties and responsibilities there “purely in the interest of peace”.

Kipgen’s announcement, coming more than three years after the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state in May 2023, underscored her stated commitment to restoring peace and normalcy and fostering harmonious coexistence among all communities.

“I have also decided to go to Imphal soon and discharge my duties and responsibilities purely in the interest of peace,” the Deputy Chief Minister said while addressing the closing ceremony of the third Inter-Kalapahar Sports Meet, 2026, at Upper Kalapahar Football Ground in Kangpokpi district.

With Manipur continuing to grapple with the consequences of the prolonged conflict, Kipgen made an impassioned appeal to all communities to rise above divisions and make concerted efforts to heal the state and restore lasting peace.

“Since Manipur is facing lots of problems, it is my sincere appeal to everyone to initiate all efforts to bring back normalcy and peace in the state,” she said.

“Let us be peacemakers, for without peace there can be no development in the state and among communities,” she added.

Emphasising that development and progress would remain elusive without peaceful coexistence, Kipgen said communities must learn to live together with love, unity and mutual understanding to pave the way for a better future.

Her outreach to the Gorkha community came after she reached out to the Naga community within her Assembly constituency with a similar message of peace, love and unity, reflecting her efforts to engage different communities in the pursuit of reconciliation.

Acknowledging the Gorkha community’s contribution towards restoring peace and normalcy in the state, the Deputy Chief Minister urged its members to continue playing a constructive role in promoting harmony and strengthening bonds among communities.

She said the present juncture was crucial for all sections of society to unite in their efforts to overcome the crisis and rebuild trust.

“I appeal to all communities, taking this opportunity as a platform, to put in all-out efforts towards healing our state and restoring peace and normalcy,” she said.

Kipgen also highlighted the importance of sports in building a healthy and peaceful society, noting that sporting activities could bring people together across ethnic, cultural and social boundaries.

The Inter-Kalapahar Sports Meet was organised as part of the Durga Puja celebrations under the aegis of the Kalapahar Gorkha Youth Association.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured the Kalapahar Gorkha Youth Association that she would look into its demands for the construction of a community hall and the expansion of the football ground.

Kipgen was accompanied on the dais by former MDC Milan Pradhan and other Gorkha community leaders.

Cultural dances and football matches featuring both veteran and youth players were among the major highlights of the closing ceremony.