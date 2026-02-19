“Will not let your tears go in vain”: Manipur CM assures displaced persons

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday, February 19, interacted with people displaced by the ethnic violence in the state and assured them that their suffering would not be ignored, stating that he would “not let their tears go in vain.”

Speaking at a relief distribution programme for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Imphal, the Chief Minister said that following the formation of the new government after the imposition of President's Rule in the state, the administration’s immediate priority is to facilitate the safe return of displaced people to their native places in an atmosphere of peace and goodwill.

He appealed to IDPs as well as civil society organisations in both the hill and valley regions to extend cooperation to the state government in addressing the prevailing trust deficit between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.