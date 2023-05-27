In Manipur, the people of Sagolband have come together to pass a resolution for the restoration of peace in the state. BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh, addressing the gathering, pledged to resign from his position if necessary to bring about lasting peace in the region.

The resolution emphasized the devastating impact of violence on the general public, regardless of their community affiliations. It highlighted the urgent need for specific measures to bring the state back to normalcy and ensure the well-being of its citizens.

One of the key demands put forth in the resolution was the provision of adequate security measures to create a peaceful atmosphere in both the hills and the valley. The complete cessation of sporadic violence was deemed essential, as it would contribute to a positive mindset among the people. Additionally, strict action against illegal armed insurgents across the state was called for.

To address the plight of the displaced population, the resolution urged the establishment of temporary settlements until they could be permanently resettled. Furthermore, the formation of a Peace Committee, representing the major communities in the state, was proposed. This committee would work towards creating a conducive environment and implementing programs that foster dialogue and understanding among all stakeholders.

In an effort to address concerns related to immigration, the resolution called for the conduct of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the state. This would help identify any illegal immigrants and distinguish them from native Manipuris across all communities. Additionally, strict measures were advocated to curb the influx of foreign nationals, including the sealing of the porous border between Myanmar and India that borders Manipur.

The resolution underscored the importance of safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur at any cost, a sentiment shared by all participants. It further affirmed the commitment of the people to work cohesively and support the MLA in his intensive efforts for the betterment of Manipur and the pursuit of peace and normalcy in the state.

The resolution emphasized that if the central government fails to bring about the desired peace, MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh is prepared to step down from his position, aligning his commitment to the collective aspiration of the people.