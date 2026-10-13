'Witch hunt by khap panchayat': Congress MP Bimol Akoijam questions JNU inquiry over sexual harassment allegations

Congress Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has accused the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration of bypassing due process in dismissing him following allegations of sexual harassment, describing the action as a “witch hunt” allegedly aimed at silencing his views on Manipur and the Northeast.

Speaking to ANI, Akoijam, an expelled JNU faculty member, alleged that the university administration acted in haste and denied him the principles of natural justice during the inquiry. He claimed that the inquiry report was submitted to the Vice-Chancellor without being shared with him, following which the dismissal order was issued within hours.

“At 12.40 pm, they sent me an email stating that the inquiry was closed. Within an hour, they prepared the report and submitted it to the Vice-Chancellor, not to me. Shortly after, the dismissal order was issued, and by 2.30 pm, everything was leaked to the press,” Akoijam said.

The MP denied the sexual harassment allegations and rejected claims that he had failed to cooperate with the inquiry. He maintained that the dispute originated from academic and pedagogical matters and questioned the university's handling of the complaints.

Akoijam also raised questions about the number and composition of the complainants, claiming that 15 of the 97 students concerned had signed the complaint, including three male students. He questioned whether male students could file complaints under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, commonly known as the POSH Act.

“This is a complete mockery of a system established to ensure gender justice,” he said.

The MP further challenged the university administration's findings regarding his alleged non-cooperation during the inquiry, asserting that he would present relevant records before the court.

Akoijam alleged that the proceedings were politically motivated and linked the action against him to his public statements on Manipur and the wider Northeast. However, these allegations reflect his account of the matter, and the claims concerning the inquiry and the university's decision would need to be assessed against the official findings and relevant records.

The university's position on the allegations and the dismissal was not included in the information provided