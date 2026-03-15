Woman cadre of banned RPF/PLA among five held in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur carried out a series of coordinated operations on March 14, leading to the arrest of an active woman cadre of the proscribed insurgent outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak / People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), along with several other individuals allegedly involved in illegal arms and narcotics activities.

The arrests were made across multiple districts, underscoring heightened security operations amid ongoing efforts to curb insurgency and organised crime in the state.

In one of the operations, security forces apprehended Khangembam Khumanthem Auna Devi alias Ibeyaima (43) from the Sawombung Forest Gate area under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district. A resident of Kumbi Ishing Chaiba Leikai in Bishnupur district, she was identified as an active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army. According to security officials, she was allegedly involved in recruiting cadres for the banned outfit. A mobile phone was seized from her possession during the arrest.

In a separate operation on the same day, security personnel arrested three individuals from the Lilong Bazar area along National Highway 102 under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district. The arrested individuals were identified as Md. Abdul Gafar alias Thoi (22) of Kiyamgei Takhok Makha, Md. Boicha (23) of Lilong Leihaokhong, and Kh. Akip alias Aki (23) Manan of Kiyamgei Takhok Makha.

During the operation, security forces recovered a cache of illegal items from their possession. The seized materials included a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, seven live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, approximately 494 grams of heroin brown sugar, four mobile phones, and a four-wheeler identified as a Hyundai Creta. Authorities suspect the individuals were involved in illegal arms possession and narcotics trafficking, though investigations are ongoing to ascertain the full extent of their activities and possible links to organised networks.

In yet another crackdown, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed insurgent group People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Pro), also known as PREPAK (Pro). The accused, identified as Thiyam Athoi Meitei alias Athouba (24), was apprehended from the Wangkhei Andro Parking area under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district. He is a resident of Chanam Sandrok Mayai Leikai under Irilbung Police Station in the same district.