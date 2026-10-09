Woman dies in alleged firing in Manipur’s Chassad

A woman was allegedly shot dead during a protest in Chassad village in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Friday night, triggering tension in the area.

The woman, identified as Domkhonei Touthang, wife of Lallenmang Touthang, was reportedly among those protesting against the alleged arrest and detention of village volunteers.

The incident is said to have occurred around 9 pm. She reportedly succumbed to her injuries at around 9.40 pm.

Domkhonei is survived by her husband and five children.

The incident has heightened tensions in Chassad, where concerns have been raised over the detention of village volunteers. The situation in the area was reported to be tense following the incident.

The circumstances leading to the alleged firing and the sequence of events remain unclear. No official statement was immediately available.

Further details are awaited.