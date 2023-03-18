A 20-year-old woman from Manipur has filed a police complaint accusing her colleague of raping her twice in a hotel in the Civil Line area of the city. The accused has been identified as Karan, who worked as a post team leader in a private company located in Sector 18, where the victim joined in March 2022.

The victim, in her complaint, stated that the accused had befriended her during her time at the company. On June 22, Karan allegedly called the woman to a hotel in Civil Line and raped her. He repeated the offense a few days later when he again took her to the same hotel, according to the complaint.

The victim approached the police, and on the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered against Karan under Section 376 (2) N (commit rape repeatedly on the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code at Civil Line police station on March 17. Assistant Commissioner of Police (City) Rajender Dalal has stated that the police are verifying the facts, and appropriate action will be taken as per the law.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of women in the workplace, particularly when it comes to sexual harassment and assault. It is essential for organizations to have strict policies in place to prevent such incidents and create a safe and inclusive work environment for all employees.

The accused is currently in police custody, and further investigation is ongoing.