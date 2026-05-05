Woman held with nearly 1 kg brown sugar in Manipur's Churachandpur

In a continued crackdown on narcotics smuggling, police in Manipur’s Churachandpur district have seized 994 grams of brown sugar concealed in soap cases and arrested a woman during a raid at Tuibong, officials said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police conducted a raid at a residence in Tuibong on Monday afternoon (May 4) and recovered the contraband packed in 82 soap cases.

The accused has been identified as Hatneithem Haokip (32). Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway to trace the supply network and possible links.

The seizure comes close on the heels of another operation carried out earlier this week. On May 3, police intercepted a vehicle during a routine check and recovered 27 soap cases containing brown sugar, leading to the arrest of two individuals — Hemant Baite (46) and Seikaisanglun Khongsai (20).

Authorities say the back-to-back recoveries point to an active drug trafficking route in the region, with Churachandpur continuing to remain a sensitive corridor for narcotics movement. Police have intensified surveillance and checking operations to curb the illegal trade.