A woman was killed and two civilians went missing after an alleged ambush between Molnoi and Phaikoh in Manipur’s Kamjong district, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) said on October 15, accusing the NSCN (IM) of being responsible for the attack.

In a press statement, KIM said four civilians travelling on two two-wheelers were targeted between 4 pm and 5 pm. The deceased was identified as Hatneikim Haokip, wife of Jangkhongam Haokip. She reportedly died at the spot, while her husband sustained bullet injuries but managed to escape.

The whereabouts of the other two travellers, D. Paokhothang Haokip and his wife, Boishi Haokip, residents of Chassad village, remained unknown, according to the organisation.

KIM condemned the incident and called on the state and Central governments to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of civilians and bring those responsible to justice.

The allegation against the NSCN (IM) has not been independently verified.

The organisation also urged the authorities to locate the two missing civilians and conduct an operation to apprehend those involved in the attack.

Police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, KIM said the authorities must take concrete measures to prevent further violence and ensure the protection of civilians in the region.