A 41-year-old woman lost her left leg after allegedly stepping on a suspected explosive device while grazing cattle in Bazaghari village under Irang Part-II in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, November 10 raising concerns over the possible presence of unexploded explosives in the area.

The victim, identified as Durga Devi Bhattarai, a mother of three, was reportedly grazing cattle in a nearby field between 10 am and 11.45 am when she accidentally stepped on the suspected device concealed underground, triggering a powerful explosion.

She sustained critical injuries and lost her left leg in the blast. She was initially taken to Kangpokpi Christian Hospital for emergency treatment and later shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for further medical care.

Her husband, Jeevan Bhattarai, secretary of Bazaghari village, said the explosion occurred while she was tending to their cattle in the fields surrounding the village.

The incident is reportedly the third explosion in the locality within four to five days, intensifying concerns among residents about the possible presence of more explosive devices in agricultural fields and grazing areas.

According to the victim's family, a cow belonging to another village resident, Amar Bahadur Basnet, died on Monday after allegedly coming into contact with a similar explosive device in the same area.

Villagers also reported hearing another explosion four to five days ago, which was suspected to have been triggered after a wild animal stepped on an explosive device.

The repeated incidents have left residents fearful of entering their agricultural fields or taking their livestock out for grazing. Villagers apprehend that more explosive devices could be buried or concealed in the surrounding areas.

They have urged the authorities to register a case and conduct a thorough investigation to establish the nature and origin of the explosives and determine how they came to be present in the village.

Residents have also sought the immediate deployment of a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to conduct a comprehensive search of the area and identify and neutralise any remaining explosive devices to prevent further casualties.

Meanwhile, social worker Soshim Gurung visited the injured woman at RIMS Hospital in Imphal and expressed concern over the incident.

The Manipur Gorkha Welfare Union (MGWU) also condemned the incident, describing it as a heinous act, and expressed solidarity with the victim's family. The organisation said it would stand by the family in its pursuit of justice.

The latest incident has heightened security concerns in the area, with residents worried about the safety of people engaged in routine activities such as farming and cattle grazing.