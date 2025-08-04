Mother, son killed in tragic road accident in Manipur's Thoubal

A woman and her teenage son were killed in a devastating road accident near Thoubal District Hospital around 10 am on August 4, after a DI Tata vehicle carrying packaged drinking water rammed into them while they were on a road divider.

The deceased were identified as Soibam Premila (46) and her son Arjun (18), residents of Thoubal Achouba Pakham Khong Leirak under Thoubal district.

Police said the duo was riding a two-wheeler and attempting to cross the road when the vehicle, reportedly coming from Imphal and heading towards Kakching, struck them at high speed.

Premila died on the spot, while Arjun, who had completed his Class XII Science from Herbert School, Changangei in 2022 and was preparing for medical entrance exams, succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

The bodies were taken to JNIMS for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at Thoubal Police Station.

The driver and the vehicle have been detained as investigations are underway.