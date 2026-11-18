Three members of a family, including a 37-year-old woman and her two minor sons, were killed after an LPG cylinder exploded inside their house in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Monday evening (November 17). Two others, including the woman's husband, were injured in the explosion.

The incident took place at around 7.15 pm at Maibam Chingning Makha Leikai, triggering an explosion that partially damaged the house.

The deceased have been identified as Khanjarakpam (Ongbi) Ranjana (37), wife of Kh Narendra, and their two sons, Pibarelnganba (14) and Poireingamba (7). All three were inside the house when the LPG cylinder suddenly exploded.

According to preliminary information, Narendra and a 13-year-old neighbour sustained injuries in the blast. Both were shifted to a nearby health centre, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

A team from the Forensic Science Unit visited the site and inspected the area following the incident. However, the bodies of the deceased had not been retrieved till around 9.30 pm, when this report was filed.

Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the explosion are awaited.