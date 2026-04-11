Women hold candlelight vigil at Guwahati's Manipuri Rajbari for victims of Tronglaobi attack

A candlelight vigil was held at Guwahati's Manipuri Rajbari on Saturday, April 11 where women gathered to pay tribute to victims of the recent violence in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, that killed two children.



The vigil commemorated the deaths of two children, a five-year-old boy and a five-month-old infant girl, who were killed in a bomb attack that took place around midnight between April 6 and 7. The incident has drawn concern over the impact of ongoing unrest on civilians, particularly vulnerable groups.



According to organisers, the children’s mother, who sustained critical injuries in the blast, remains under treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital. Participants expressed hope for her recovery.



The programme was organised by the All Assam Manipuri Students’ Union. Attendees lit candles and observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims.



Participants also expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives and extended solidarity with the affected family. The gathering remained peaceful, with calls for an end to violence and protection of civilians in conflict-affected areas.



Protests condemning the Tronglaobi bomb attack continued across Manipur, with fresh demonstrations reported from Kakching district, where children participated in a candlelight vigil on Saturday, April 11.



A group of children held a vigil at Pangaltabi in Manipur's Kakching district, to pay tribute to the two children killed in the Tronglaobi attack. The participants lit candles and observed a silent tribute, while also raising slogans demanding justice and condemning the killing of children.



The protest formed part of a broader wave of demonstrations across the state in the aftermath of the attack. Residents in several areas have been organising torch rallies, candlelight marches and public gatherings, including during night hours, to express their condemnation and demand accountability.



According to local organisers, the Kakching event was held under the aegis of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity. The demonstration saw participation from local residents alongside children, reflecting the continued public response to the incident.