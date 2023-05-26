In a bid to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, representatives from three Women Markets (Ima Keithels) in Imphal recently met with the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, at Raj Bhavan. Led by Ksh. Shanti Devi and eight others, the women expressed their concerns over the current tense situation in the state and appealed to the governor to take necessary actions.

During the meeting, the women representatives expressed their opposition to the demand for a separate administration, stating that it goes against the territorial integrity and unity of the people of Manipur. They urged the governor to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to address the issue of illegal immigrants in the state. Additionally, they requested the governor to ensure that the Suspension of Operation (SoO) groups remain confined to their designated camps and called for measures to open and lift the economic blockade along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway, enabling the regular flow of essential commodities.

In response, the governor assured the women representatives that she would take all necessary steps to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. She informed them that the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, would be visiting the state to assess the situation and emphasized that every effort would be made to bring about peace. The governor also appealed to the women representatives to play a pivotal role in the restoration of peace and tranquillity in Manipur.