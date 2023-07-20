A shocking incident of two women being paraded naked and molested in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, which took place on May 4, has stirred widespread outrage and condemnation across the nation. The key accused, identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei (32), has been apprehended by the police after the distressing video went viral on social media.

The horrifying incident came to light when a video capturing the gruesome act surfaced on the internet, leaving the nation in disbelief. In the footage, a mob of 800-1,000 people, suspected to be members of Meitei organizations, entered B. Phainom village carrying sophisticated weapons. They vandalized and looted properties, set houses ablaze, and launched an attack that sent five villagers fleeing to the forest in a desperate attempt to seek safety.

One of the fleeing men was killed on the spot by the mob. The three women who were with him were abducted and subjected to an unspeakably brutal ordeal. Forced to strip naked, they were dragged to a paddy field, where one of them, a 19-year-old, was gang-raped by the assailants. In a brave attempt to protect his sister, the other man tried to intervene but was murdered in cold blood by the mob.

The Manipur Police registered a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder, taking the incident with utmost seriousness. Union Minister Smriti Irani expressed her deep concern over the "downright inhuman" act and assured that no effort would be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took suo motu cognizance of the video and ordered an immediate probe into the matter.

The video, which sparked outrage across the nation, has also drawn sharp condemnation from the Opposition, demanding the dispatch of an all-party delegation to Manipur without delay. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, in response, condemned the appalling incident, revealing that the victims belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe, while the perpetrators were Meiteis.

The FIR filed at Saikul Police station by Thangboi Vaiphei, the 65-year-old chief of B. Phainom village, claims that a third woman was gang-raped by the mob during the same incident. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh pledged immediate action against the culprits, emphasizing that this was a "crime against humanity." He urged the police to spare no effort in apprehending all those involved, and any negligence by police officers in the investigation would also be met with strict action.