Amidst the ongoing political unrest in Manipur, widespread protests erupted across multiple regions as women took to the streets opposing the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Demonstrators voiced their frustration over the internal power struggles within the BJP-led government, warning that such instability could further deepen the state’s crisis.

Protests were witnessed in key constituencies, including Heingang, Sugnu, and Kumbi, where women expressed concerns about the political turmoil’s impact on the ongoing conflict and the rising influence of external forces, particularly the Kuki-Narco insurgents.

At SDC Ground, Laipham Khunou in Imphal East, women from Heingang staged a strong demonstration, demanding an end to BJP’s internal strife. Chanting slogans such as, “The politics of Kuki-Narco terrorists aims to divide Manipur. We oppose N. Biren Singh’s resignation—safeguarding Manipur must take priority over political battles,” they emphasized their stand against any negotiations with Kuki insurgents. Protesters also warned against the arrest of village defense volunteers, vowing to resist any such actions.

A similar sentiment resonated in Pangantabi, within the Sugnu Assembly Constituency of Kakching District, where local women, led by Meira Paibis, denounced the resignation of CM Biren Singh. They condemned the infighting among BJP legislators for the Chief Minister’s position, asserting that political rivalries were diverting attention from resolving the state’s crisis.

Parallel protests unfolded in Kumbi Assembly Constituency, where women from Wangoo Ahallup and Pombikhok gathered, demanding an immediate halt to the escalating political chaos. “The resignation of CM Biren has only worsened the situation. The BJP and the Center must recognize that Manipur needs strong leadership, not internal power struggles,” a protester remarked.

Expressing deep apprehension, demonstrators warned that the BJP’s internal discord could lead to the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur—an outcome they vehemently opposed. Urging an end to political maneuvering, they called for immediate efforts to restore stability and address the ongoing conflict gripping the state.