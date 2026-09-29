Women’s body launches MLA signature campaign for NRC update in Manipur

The women’s wing of the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) has launched a signature campaign among Manipur MLAs to ascertain elected representatives’ positions on the demand for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

The campaign, announced earlier by the organisation, began with the submission of a five-point memorandum to four legislators on September 29.

The MLAs approached on the first day were Heikham Dingo Singh of 16-Sekmai (SC), Khongbantabam Ibomcha of 8-Lamlai, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei of 3-Khurai and Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei of 6-Keirao Assembly constituencies.

JFD Women’s Wing convenor Sougrakpam Sumati Devi said the legislators expressed support for the demands raised by the organisation. The memorandum was accompanied by a form seeking to record the positions of elected representatives on the NRC and census-related demands.

The JFD has been campaigning for the NRC in Manipur to be updated with 1951 as the base year. The Manipur Legislative Assembly had on September 2 adopted a resolution urging the Centre to update the NRC before the Census, though the resolution did not specify a base year. The JFD subsequently intensified its demand for 1951 to be explicitly adopted.

Among the demands listed in the memorandum are the strengthening and reconstitution of the Manipur State Population Commission and preparation of a comprehensive white paper on illegal migration within a stipulated timeframe.

The organisation has also demanded the tracing, preservation, verification and authentication of the original NRC of 1951, along with other historical records and documents relating to population, citizenship and residency in Manipur.

Another key demand is the formulation and implementation of a comprehensive State Population Policy by December 2026 to address demographic changes and related concerns.

The JFD has further urged the Manipur government to press the Centre to update the NRC using 1951 as the base year.

The MLA-focused campaign comes amid a broader agitation by the JFD over the NRC and Census. On September 27, a rally organised by its women’s wing demanding NRC updation and deferment of Census activities was stopped by security forces near Palace Compound in Imphal.

The organisation has said it will continue approaching legislators to ascertain their positions on the NRC-related demands.

