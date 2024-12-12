The Ningols United Progressive Initiative (NUPI), a prominent women's civil society group in Delhi, in collaboration with six Meitei organizations across India, hosted a commemorative function to honor Nupi Lan—the historic "women's war" movements of Manipur. These uprisings in 1904 and 1939 against colonial rule epitomize the indomitable spirit and activism of Manipuri women.

Participating organizations included Manipuri groups from Kolkata, Guwahati, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Agartala, with their women’s wings actively leading the event.

Ngangom Bala Devi: First Indian female footballer to score 50 international goals, speaking on the occasion said,

"Manipuri women have consistently showcased compassion, strength, and excellence on global platforms. Their courage inspires future generations. However, peace is imperative to ensure a brighter future for Manipur’s youth. I urge the government to prioritize restoring normalcy in the state."

Soma Laishram, Manipuri actress and social activist, said, "Nupi Lan stands as a testament to Manipuri women's unity and determination against injustice. From leading reform movements to preserving culture, their contributions are immeasurable. Even amid recent crises, they remain resilient, offering hope and inspiration to all."

While, Dr. Malem Ningthouja. a historian, speaking at the event said, "Commemorating Nupi Lan reminds us of Manipuri women’s resilience against colonial oppression and contemporary challenges like narco-terrorism. Their sacrifices fuel our hope for rebuilding and restoring our community."

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