Women’s group condemns arrest of former Arambai Tenggol members, submits memorandum to Manipur governor

Women activists from Keishamthong Constituency on June 22 strongly condemned the recent arrest of former members of Arambai Tenggol and submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla demanding their immediate and unconditional release.

The memorandum was submitted by the Apunba Meira Paibi Lup, which also warned of launching various forms of agitation if the government fails to meet their demand.

Speaking to the media after submitting the memorandum, the organisation's representative, Thokchom Chandrasakhi Devi, said members of the group had intended to meet the Governor in person. However, they were reportedly informed by officials that a prior appointment was required. The memorandum was subsequently submitted to the Governor's office.

Chandrasakhi Devi asserted that Arambai Tenggol is not an armed group but a socio-cultural organisation formed to preserve and protect the identity of the Meitei community. She alleged that the failure of authorities to effectively maintain law and order had compelled members of the organisation to defend the public using whatever means were available.

Referring to the surrender of arms by Arambai Tenggol members, she said youths possessing illegal weapons had complied with government directives issued on February 20 last year and surrendered the arms accordingly. She further alleged that the surrender process was carried out on the understanding that no Arambai Tenggol members would face arrest for past incidents.

The women's group claimed that despite this, several former members were recently arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during late-night operations conducted between June 18 and 19. They alleged that the arrests were made from the individuals' residences without arrest memos being provided.

Demanding the immediate release of the detainees, Chandrasakhi Devi warned that the organisation would intensify its protest movement if the crackdown on former Arambai Tenggol members continues.

According to reports, the arrested individuals include Mutum Naoba (31) of Oinam Mamang Leikai, Haorokcham Manaocha (29) of Kangchup Sanjenbam Mayai Leikai, and Kangabam Somanand (42) of Tangkham Leikai. The arrests were reportedly carried out by security forces as part of an ongoing investigation.

