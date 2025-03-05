A delegation from Imagi Meira, a women’s organisation, has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting a meeting to discuss the ongoing crisis in Manipur. The memorandum was delivered to Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, highlighting urgent concerns over the state's prolonged instability.

The organisation emphasised that the worsening situation demands immediate intervention to restore peace, stability, and democratic governance. While acknowledging the central government’s efforts, they urged swift action on key issues.

Their demands include expediting the process of establishing a popularly elected government to restore public trust, launching economic revival packages for small businesses and farmers, and providing special grants for displaced families along with low-interest loans for young entrepreneurs. Further, they called for strengthened security measures to ensure the safe movement of people along national and state highways.

Imagi Meira stressed that addressing these issues is critical to bringing stability and rebuilding confidence among the people of Manipur.