Women's group steps in to rescue Kuki man in Manipur's Senapati, hands him over safely to village

In a humanitarian intervention amid the continuing ethnic tensions in Manipur, the Senapati District Women's Association (SDWA) rescued a Kuki villager who was allegedly intercepted by Naga youth volunteers in Senapati town and safely escorted him back to his village on July 15.

According to reports, the man, identified as Ngamsei Chongloi (54), a resident of Taphou Kuki village, had gone to Senapati Bazaar with a Naga friend to purchase fish when the two were stopped by a group of Naga youth volunteers.

On receiving information about the incident, members of the SDWA immediately intervened, secured Chongloi's release, and personally accompanied him to Taphou Kuki village to ensure his safe return.

During a brief handover programme at the residence of the village chief, the secretary of Taphou Kuki village thanked the district women's body for its timely intervention and humanitarian assistance.

The village secretary also appealed to the SDWA to consider the challenges posed by some local youths who allegedly consume intoxicants and continue to venture into the bazaar despite repeated warnings from village authorities to avoid unnecessary movement during the prevailing unrest.

Representatives of the SDWA urged people from all communities to avoid moving around unnecessarily while the security situation remains sensitive, stating that their intervention had helped prevent the situation from escalating further.

The chairperson of the Taphou Kuki Village Women's Association also expressed gratitude to the SDWA for ensuring the safe return of the villager and for promoting peace and understanding during a difficult period.

The programme concluded with a benediction prayer led by the village women's chairperson.