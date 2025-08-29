Workshop addresses unsafe abortion crisis claiming lives of Manipur women

Manipur health officials revealed alarming statistics showing unsafe abortion as the third leading cause of maternal deaths in India during a specialised workshop held on August 29.

The day-long session on enhancing safe abortion rights and respectful care for marginalised women was jointly organised by the Maternal Health Division of State Health Society, National Health Mission Manipur, and the Institute of Social Research Development (ISRD).

Dr Meena Seram, advisor for Maternal Health, highlighted the severity of the crisis during her keynote address, citing that eight per cent of married women in India die due to unsafe abortion procedures. The statistics paint a troubling picture of healthcare access, with 53 per cent of abortions performed at private hospitals, 23 per cent conducted at home, and 48 per cent carried out by non-registered medical practitioners.

To combat this public health emergency, the state government has established 112 Comprehensive Abortion Care Centres across various healthcare facilities, ranging from medical colleges to primary health centres. Four Model Comprehensive Abortion Care Centres have recently opened at Thoubal District Hospital, Bishnupur District Hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, and CHC Wangoi.

These centres operate through a partnership with ISRD, formalised via a memorandum of understanding signed on May 31, 2023, without requiring ministry funding. The collaboration provides capacity building for health professionals and ASHA workers, along with necessary equipment.

The initiative has already trained 100 ASHA workers on safe abortion practices as part of efforts to improve community awareness and access to proper healthcare services.

The workshop drew participation from senior health officials, including Director of Health Services Dr Chambo Golmei, Director of Family Welfare Services Dr N Hemantakumar Singh, and Joint Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Dr Bantee Singh Konthoujam.