Workshop-cum-research colloquium on AI applications held at Manipur University

The Department of Computer Science, Manipur University, on January 28 inaugurated a two-day Workshop-cum-Research Colloquium on “Advances in Computer Science and Applications”, with a focus on the theme Applications of AI in Multidisciplinary Research, at the Court Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat in Canchipur, Imphal.

The programme is being organised as a pre-summit academic event ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 19 to 20. The workshop aims to deliberate on emerging opportunities and challenges in artificial intelligence, facilitate the exchange of research ideas, promote innovation in AI-driven research, strengthen industry–academia collaboration, and explore sustainable AI solutions to complex societal and infrastructural issues.

The inaugural session was graced by Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. Lokendra Singh as the chief guest. Dean of the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences Prof. Sumitra Phanjoubam, Director of the Research and Development Cell Prof. Ch. Ibohal Meitei, and Registrar Prof. M. Premjit Singh attended the programme as guests of honour. The session was presided over by Dr. Khumukcham Robindro Singh, Head of the Department of Computer Science.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. N. Lokendra Singh said the Government of India envisions the country’s transformation into a developed nation through a balanced focus on people, planet, and progress. He highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence across sectors and stressed the importance of proper human training, governance, and oversight to ensure responsible and beneficial use of AI technologies. He also reflected on the evolution and growth of the Department of Computer Science at Manipur University.

In his presidential address, Dr. Khumukcham Robindro Singh said the workshop forms part of the preparatory academic initiatives for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which will be the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. He noted that the summit is a flagship initiative of the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission, aimed at strengthening the national AI ecosystem, promoting ethical, responsible, and inclusive AI, and positioning India as a global hub for artificial intelligence in line with the vision of a developed nation by 2047.