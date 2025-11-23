World human rights body issues urgent call for peace across Northeast

A renewed push for stability in the North East has been launched by the World Human Rights Organization (NER), which has urged communities to take collective responsibility for easing tensions that continue to unsettle several states in the region.

Chonlalpaul Kipgen, General Secretary of the WHRO’s North East chapter, called on citizens, civil groups, and local leaders to set aside differences and rebuild trust through cooperation. The organisation stressed that the region’s cultural diversity, long considered its strength, is now at risk amid growing mistrust.

The WHRO statement highlighted the need for practical steps to protect social cohesion, encouraging communities to engage in open dialogue and adopt peaceful methods to address disagreements. It also urged public support for grassroots peace initiatives and emphasised respect for each community’s cultural identity as essential to long-term stability.

According to the organisation, durable peace will depend on empathy, shared responsibility, and consistent engagement from all sides. The appeal comes at a time when several pockets of the North East are experiencing strains that threaten to weaken long-standing communal bonds.