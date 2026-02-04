Y Khemchand Singh to take oath as Manipur chief minister at 6 pm

NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh will be sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur at 6 pm on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Lok Bhavan, where preparations have been underway since the morning. Announcing the development on X, BJP Manipur said, “The swearing-in ceremony of Shri @YKhemchandSingh as the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Manipur will take place today, 4th February 2026, at 6:00 PM at Lok Bhavan.”

The party added that “under his experienced and visionary leadership, Manipur is set to move forward on the path of peace, development, and good governance.”

The 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly is expected to be held from Friday, February 6.

The announcement came minutes after Singh staked a formal claim to form the government. An NDA delegation led by him met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Lok Bhavan and submitted its claim to form a popular government. The delegation included two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo majority districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl.

Singh, 62, was named the BJP legislature party leader and subsequently the NDA legislature party leader at a meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday. Senior BJP MLA Thongam Biswajit said earlier that five MLAs, including Singh, would be sworn in as ministers.

Manipur had been under President's Rule since February last year following the resignation of N Biren Singh. He stepped down amid criticism over his government’s handling of the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities that erupted in May 2023.