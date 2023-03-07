The biggest festival of Manipur, Yaoshang, also known as Holi among Hindus, has kicked off on March 7 and will be celebrated for five days until March 11. Hundreds of people, including women and children representing various clubs and organizations, thronged the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal to collect the sacred fire for their torch rallies.

Apart from being a time for religious rituals and cultural events, Yaoshang has now become a sports movement as various sporting activities take place in every locality during the entire period of the festival. As a powerhouse of sports, sports lovers have stated that it is high time to take steps to preserve the indigenous games of Manipur such as Ougri Hangen Chongba, Mukna, Sagol Kangjei, Yubi Lakpi, Kang, and Thang Ta.

In conveying her greetings to the people of Manipur on the occasion, Governor Anusuiya Uikey said, “The festival of Yaoshang has now become a sports movement as various sporting activities take place in every locality during the entire period of the festival.”

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while stating that Yaoshang is the biggest festival in the state, expressed his warmest greetings to everyone on this occasion so as to bring love, brotherhood, and social harmony.

In light of the festival, media houses in Manipur have announced a five-day holiday, as a result, no daily newspaper will hit the stands until March 12. The All Manipur Working Journalist’s Union (AMWJU) has organized a five-day sports meet on the occasion to support the sports movement in the state.

The president of the AMWJU, Wangkhemcha Samjai, said, "The people should support the sports movement in the state to save the youths."

Meanwhile, the Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF) has appealed to the people of Manipur not to extend the Yaoshang celebrations beyond five days considering the ongoing examinations of the Class X and XII standards.

Yaoshang is a significant festival in Manipur that represents the state's culture and traditions. As the festivities continue, it is hoped that this year's celebrations will bring joy, peace, and prosperity to the people of Manipur..