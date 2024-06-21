Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed yoga as India’s gift to the world, emphasising that practicing yoga not only makes a healthy body and mind but also helps in building a healthier and well-disciplined society.

He said this during the 10th edition of International Yoga Day, at the Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium, Imphal on June 21 where he attended the event as the chief guest.

Furthermore, the Manipur CM hailed the significance of yoga in schools, colleges and institutions that have included it in their curriculum.

CM Biren Singh mentioned the significance of yoga and mentioned that many schools, colleges and institutions have included it in their curriculum.

He reminded that the United Nations gave approval to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 every year from 2015 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly.



Furthermore, he stated the benefits of millets, terming it highly nutritious for the body. “By promoting the consumption of millets, we not only enhance our personal health but also contribute to the sustainability of our planet,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the government will promote millets and raise awareness about its benefits among the public.

Cabinet Ministers, MP (Rajya Sabha) Maharajah Leishemba Sanajaoba, MLAs, students and officials of YAS attended the event.