Yogasana can emerge as major international sport, says Manipur CM Khemchand

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 2 said Yogasana, rooted in India's ancient traditions, has the potential to emerge as a major international sporting discipline.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 38th National Yogasana Championship at the Khuman Lampak Main Indoor Stadium in Imphal, Khemchand urged Indian Yogasana athletes to prepare themselves mentally and physically to compete at the highest international level.

“Yogasana, rooted in India's ancient tradition, has gained a global presence and in the coming years, Yogasana has the potential to gain recognition as a major international sporting discipline,” the chief minister said.

The championship, being held from October 2 to 4, also serves as a selection trial for India's team for the 12th World Yogasana Championship scheduled to be held in Thailand in 2027. Athletes from across the country are participating in the national championship.

Drawing a parallel with Sanskrit, Khemchand said the classical Indian language has attracted interest beyond the country, including in academic and technological circles, because of its precision and distinctive vocabulary.

He said Yoga had also acquired a global presence and recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 that led to the establishment of the International Day of Yoga.

Khemchand said he had been involved in promoting Yoga at the grassroots level since 2014 and recalled participating in programmes aimed at creating awareness about its benefits for the body and mind.

The chief minister also appealed to the visiting athletes to carry a message of peace from Manipur when they return to their respective states.

He urged them to convey that Manipur has become peaceful and contribute towards spreading a positive message about the state.