A 20-year-old woman from Manipur was found dead in an apparent case of suicide near Maharani Bagh in the Sunlight Colony police station area early Saturday, April 19 morning.



The Delhi Police received a PCR call at 6:22 am reporting a body lying near Gupta Store, near Maharani Bagh in South Delhi, prompting immediate response from local authorities.



The deceased has been identified as Priyaluxmi Devi Khangebam, hailing from Bishnupur, Manipur. She had been residing in Delhi since October 2024 at a rented flat on the third floor of House No. C-43, Kilokari, along with her roommate, Marina. Both were employed at iEnergizer, a Noida-based BPO. Marina confirmed Priyaluxmi’s identity and employment details to the police.



Initial investigation, supported by CCTV footage from the building's rooftop, shows the young woman walking alone before jumping, indicating suicide. The footage has been secured and is being reviewed as part of the inquiry.



During a forensic examination of her residence conducted in the presence of the District Crime Team, a suicide note was discovered on her mobile phone. The note conveyed Priyaluxmi’s deep emotional turmoil, feelings of failure, isolation, and a loss of purpose. She also alluded to prolonged mental exhaustion and self-doubt.



Meanwhile, a lady IPS official speaking on the incident confirmed the case to be a normal suicide and that further investigation has been initiated to find out the circumstances leading to the death of the woman.



The family of the deceased has been notified. Her body has been moved to the AIIMS mortuary, where a postmortem examination will be conducted in the presence of her relatives.



Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities are also exploring whether workplace stress, personal issues, or any external factors may have contributed to the tragic incident.











The story has been reported by India Today's Arvind Ojha.