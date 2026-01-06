“You’re dividing my home state”: Manipur MP targets PM Modi, Amit Shah over buffer zones in state

Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam on January 6 blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the 'internal divide' in the state, stating that the ongoing security set up under President’s Rule was facilitating an artificial and dangerous division of the state. He questioned how an elected Member of Parliament could be denied access to an Indian village, calling it a serious democratic and constitutional anomaly.



MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, on January 6, visited Saiton village in Bishnupur district, which was recently rocked by IED explosions that left two civilians injured. The blasts reportedly occurred near an abandoned Meitei residence located close to the inter-district border, heightening concerns over civilian safety in conflict-affected zones.

During the visit, the MP was prevented by Central security forces from proceeding further at what has been designated as an illegal buffer zone within the village. Expressing grave concern, Akoijam described the situation as an unprecedented and unconstitutional restriction within Indian territory.

Standing at the checkpoint, the MP remarked that the buffer zone effectively marked a new internal boundary. “This is where the border of India begins—India with Kuki. I cannot go to this side because this has become an India–Kuki border,” he stated, underscoring what he described as the fragmentation of the Indian state within its own territory.

The MP further pointed out that similar restrictions on parliamentarians have not been witnessed in other riot-affected regions of the country, calling the Manipur situation exceptional, alarming and deeply troubling. He warned that continued enforcement of such buffer zones would further erode public trust, undermine federal principles, and institutionalise division rather than restore peace.