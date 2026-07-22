‘Youth deserve solutions, not political theatrics’: Manipur CM attacks Rahul Gandhi over NEET protest

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on July 22 criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, saying the country's youth deserve "solutions, certainty, and responsible leadership, not political theatrics".

Reacting to the protest through a post on X, Singh said the Congress and Rahul Gandhi had made "repeated attempts" to politicise student issues while disrupting the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

He said that although the Centre had expressed its willingness to hold a comprehensive discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament, the Opposition had chosen "protest over participation".

"Despite the government expressing its readiness for a comprehensive discussion on NEET in Parliament, the Opposition chose protest over participation, even staging a dharna outside the Hon'ble Prime Minister's residence in disregard of established security protocols and public convenience," Singh said.

The remarks came a day after Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi, demanding Modi's resignation over the police action against students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak.

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other Opposition leaders, were later detained by the police during the demonstration.

Reiterating his support for the government's approach, Singh said genuine concerns of students should be addressed through "democratic debate, meaningful reforms, and accountability".

"Our government remains fully committed to addressing every genuine concern of students through democratic debate, meaningful reforms, and accountability. India's youth deserve solutions, certainty, and responsible leadership, not political theatrics," he added.