Yumnam Khemchand Singh congratulates Manipur Sepak Takraw teams on historic Sub-Junior National Championship success
Yumnam Khemchand Singh congratulated Manipur's boys and girls teams after their medal-winning show in Srinagar. He said the sub-junior squads had brought pride to the state and deserved further success.
- The boys side topped Team, Regu and Quadrant with an unbeaten run
- The girls side claimed two titles before settling for Quadrant silver
- Khemchand Singh said the young players had brought pride to Manipur
Manipur Minister and senior leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh congratulated the state’s boys and girls teams for their outstanding performance at the 29th Sub-Junior National Sepak Takraw Championships in Srinagar.
The Manipur boys team secured a historic gold-medal sweep, winning gold in all three categories — Team, Regu and Quadrant.
The girls team also delivered an impressive performance, securing gold medals in Team and Regu, while winning a silver medal in Quadrant.
Congratulating the young athletes, Khemchand Singh said their remarkable achievement had brought immense pride and glory to Manipur.
He extended his best wishes to the players, coaches and support staff, praising their dedication and hard work and wishing them greater success and laurels in future competitions.
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