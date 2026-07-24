Yumnam Khemchand Singh joins Purna Yatra celebrations in Manipur, prays for peace and unity

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on July 24 participated in the religious ceremonies of Purna Yatra (Kanglen) at the historic Shri Govindaji Temple in Imphal, marking the successful conclusion of the annual 10-day Kang Chingba (Rath Yatra) festival.

The Chief Minister joined the celebrations in the presence of Maharaja and former Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, along with a large gathering of devotees.

Purna Yatra, locally known as Kanglen, signifies the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra and marks the formal conclusion of the Rath Yatra festivities. The occasion mirrors the grand chariot procession held on the opening day of the festival.

Offering prayers before the deities, Khemchand Singh sought peace, prosperity and harmony for Manipur.

"I offer my prayers to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra for a peaceful and prosperous Manipur, where unity and order prevail among all communities. May everyone be blessed with peace and a spirit of non-violence," the Chief Minister said.

The festival witnessed the participation of hundreds of devotees who gathered at the temple to take part in the concluding rituals and seek blessings on the auspicious occasion.