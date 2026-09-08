Yumnam Khemchand Singh stresses literacy as key to inclusive, sustainable development

Manipur minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh extended greetings on International Literacy Day 2026 and emphasised the importance of literacy in promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

In a post on X, Singh said this year’s theme, “Literacy for People, the Planet and Prosperity,” serves as a reminder that literacy is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of inclusive and sustainable development.

He called for renewed efforts to expand access to quality education and empower every individual to build a dignified and prosperous future.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to expanding access to quality education and empowering every individual to build a dignified and prosperous future,” Singh said.

International Literacy Day is observed annually on September 8 to highlight the importance of literacy and its role in empowering individuals and communities.

This year’s theme focuses on the role of literacy in addressing social, environmental and economic challenges while advancing inclusive and sustainable development.