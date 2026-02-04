Yumnam Khemchand Singh sworn in as Manipur chief minister, PM Modi extends wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, February 4, extended his congratulations to Yumnam Khemchand Singh on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Manipur, expressing confidence that the new leadership will steer the state towards sustained development and prosperity. In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister also congratulated Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho on being sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, and Konthoujam Govindas Singh and Khuraijam Loken Singh on their induction into the Manipur Council of Ministers.

“Congratulations to Yumnam Khemchand Singh on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I would like to congratulate Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state and Konthoujam Govindas Singh as well as Khuraijam Loken Singh on being sworn in as Ministers in the Manipur Government. I’m confident they will work diligently towards furthering development and prosperity for my sisters and brothers of Manipur,” the Prime Minister said.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh was formally sworn in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday, February 4, marking a significant leadership transition in the northeastern state. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at a solemn ceremony held at Lok Bhawan.

In a key feature of the new administration, senior legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, reflecting an emphasis on inclusive leadership and administrative balance.

The ceremony also saw Konthoujam Govindas Singh take oath as the Home Minister, while Khuraijam Loken Singh was inducted as a Cabinet Minister.

Senior political leaders, government officials, and party functionaries were present at the event, signalling a strong show of unity and support for the newly formed government as it prepares to address governance challenges and accelerate development initiatives across Manipur.