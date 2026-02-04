Yumnam Khemchand Singh sworn in as Manipur chief minister, two Deputy CMs take oath

Yumnam Khemchand was formally sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, February 4, marking a significant leadership transition in the state. The oath of office was administered by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at a solemn ceremony held at Lok Bhawan.



Senior MLAs Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers, underscoring the new government’s emphasis on broader representation and administrative balance.



The swearing-in ceremony also saw Govindas Konthoujam take oath as the Home Minister, while Khuraijam Loken was inducted as a Cabinet Minister.



Senior political leaders, officials, and party functionaries were present at the ceremony, signaling a unified show of support for the incoming government.