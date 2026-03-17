Yumnam Khemchand Singh tables fiscal policy statements as Manipur Assembly passes Rs 1,258 Crore budget for seven departments

On the concluding day of the 7th Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday, March 17, tabled key financial documents, including the Medium Term Fiscal Policy Statement, Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement, and Macro Economic Framework Statement.

The House also passed a total expenditure of Rs 1,258.86 crore for seven departments for the financial year 2026–27. Major allocations include Rs 711.16 crore for Public Health Engineering, Rs 439.80 crore for Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development, and funds for Vigilance, State Excise, Fire Protection, Sales Tax, and Home Guards.

Replying to queries raised by MLA Th. Lokeshwar Singh, the Chief Minister informed that development work under Pukhao Gram Panchayat is being carried out with assistance from NABARD under RIDF-XXX, with a sanctioned amount of Rs 8 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho informed the House that 1.30 hectares of land clearance at Yumnam Patlou was granted to Keystone Infra Pvt. Ltd. under provisions of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for road improvement works. Excavated materials are being utilised for embankment strengthening and the Imphal Ring Road project.

On the issue of illegal poppy cultivation, Dikho stated that action has been taken across 10 districts, with 81 individuals arrested, including 16 village chiefs, one landowner, and 64 cultivators. A total of 44 FIRs have been registered in this regard.

Addressing urban challenges, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said drainage construction is underway in Imphal under the Rigid Pavement project to tackle waterlogging. He also highlighted a Rs 33 crore proposal submitted to the Union DoNER Ministry for waste management and urged citizens to adopt better civic practices.

On housing, the Chief Minister announced that around 27,000 houses will be constructed under urban housing schemes, with financial assistance provided post-construction. He added that land ownership must be registered in the name of a woman to avail the benefits.

Replying to queries from MLA K. Meghachandra Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho said efforts are underway to ensure regular drinking water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, including ongoing projects in Wangkhem constituency. He noted that an overhead tank at Charangpat Mamang Leikai is 90% complete but delayed due to contractor issues.

On vigilance matters, the Chief Minister said the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department has handled 222 cases over the past five years, with 23 FIRs registered and 11 cases currently under trial.

Meanwhile, Fire Services Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh informed the House that steps are being taken to establish fire sub-stations in every constituency, with five already operational. Proposals have also been submitted to the Government of India to further strengthen emergency response infrastructure.

The Assembly session was later adjourned till the next sitting.