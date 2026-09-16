Zeliangrong Baudi urges restraint after fresh civilian killings, arson in Manipur hills

The Zeliangrong Baudi (Manipur) on September 16 expressed concern over recent incidents of civilian killings and arson in the hills of Manipur and appealed to all sides to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation.

In a statement, the organisation said incidents reported from Chawangkining, Kaimai, Tollen, Longpi, Khedaghar and Leisangphai had added to concerns among civilians and affected trust between communities.

The Baudi condemned attacks on civilians irrespective of their community, saying that every human life was equally valuable and that political differences or grievances should not be used to justify violence against innocent people.

The statement comes amid recent violence in Tamenglong and adjoining areas. Four Kuki civilians were killed in separate incidents at Tollen in Tamenglong district and Longpi in neighbouring Noney district on September 13, while two Kuki women were killed and farmhouses were reportedly set ablaze at Leisangphai in Tamenglong on September 15.

The organisation also referred to reports of Naga houses being burnt at Khedaghar and expressed concern over the possibility of further tension in vulnerable settlements.

The Baudi urged armed groups and other actors to avoid attacks on civilians and settlements and refrain from actions that could lead to further displacement or retaliatory violence.

It also appealed to the Centre and the Manipur government to strengthen security and protection measures in remote and vulnerable areas, with emphasis on preventing incidents rather than responding only after violence occurs.

The organisation called for prompt and impartial investigations into reported killings, arson and destruction of property, and for legal action against those found responsible.

It further appealed to community leaders, village authorities, churches, civil society groups, student and youth organisations and women's bodies to exercise restraint and avoid the spread of rumours or inflammatory rhetoric.

“Grief must not become vengeance; an individual's crime must never justify collective punishment,” the organisation said.

The Baudi said the Zeliangrong community had experienced ethnic conflict in the past and appealed to all stakeholders to work towards de-escalation, restoring confidence and protecting vulnerable communities.

It called for disputes to be addressed through peaceful means and urged all sides to ensure that civilians are able to live without fear.