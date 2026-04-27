Zeliangrong United Front group calls for restraint, unity amid tensions in Manipur

The Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) has called for restraint and unity among communities in Manipur’s Zeliangrong-inhabited areas amid prevailing tensions, stressing the need to prevent further escalation and maintain peace in the region.

In an official statement issued after a high-level meeting held at Camp Mount Ararat on April 27, ZUF leaders, along with representatives of the NTPL/South Zone, underscored the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring stability.

The meeting was attended by members of the Chief Association NTPL, Village Authority NTPL, and civil society leaders from the South Zone, including representatives of Kom, Chiru, and Aimol village authorities, as well as women leaders.

According to the statement, all stakeholders unanimously resolved to uphold peace and harmony, urging communities to refrain from engaging in or fuelling any volatile or inflammatory situations.

Highlighting the seriousness of the current situation, the delegates expressed a strong sense of responsibility and reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutual understanding and safeguarding tranquility in Zeliangrong-inhabited areas.

The statement described the collective stand as a reflection of restraint, maturity, and a shared dedication to unity, coexistence, and the larger societal good.

The delegates also reiterated their long-term commitment to addressing the “genuine issue of the Zeliangrong,” pledging continued support for the cause in the present context and for future generations.