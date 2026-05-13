Zeliangrong United Front rejects Kuki Inpi allegations over Kangpokpi ambush, calls claims ‘baseless’

Zeliangrong United Front has denied allegations made by Kuki Inpi Manipur linking the outfit to the deadly ambush on Kuki civilians between Kotlen and Kotzim in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

In a press release issued on may 13, the ZUF said it was “deeply shocked and concerned” over the attack on two vehicles carrying Kuki civilians, which reportedly left several people dead and others critically injured.

The organisation categorically denied any involvement in the ambush and dismissed allegations circulating on social media and in public discourse as “completely baseless, unfounded and misleading.”

“The organisation was neither aware of nor connected in any manner with the attack,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Kuki Inpi Manipur had alleged that the ambush was carried out by the ZUF-Kamson faction and VBIGs, and condemned the killing of three church leaders and civilians, including Rev. V. Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulen and Pastor Paogoulen.

Responding to the accusations, the ZUF appealed to civil society organisations and the media not to spread unverified information or make premature allegations without factual evidence, warning that misinformation could further inflame the already tense situation in the region.

The fresh exchange of allegations comes amid continuing ethnic tensions and fragile peace efforts in Manipur, where civil society groups and church leaders have been attempting to promote dialogue and reconciliation between communities.