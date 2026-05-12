ZLF Commander-in-Chief held in Manipur extortion case

Manipur Police on May 11 said security forces arrested an alleged extortionist linked to the non-SoO militant outfit Zogam Liberation Front in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The arrested individual has been identified as Vincent Pumjamang Taithul (40), described by police as the self-styled Commander-in-Chief of the ZLF’s India Region. He is a resident of the Zoumun IDP settlement near Geljang village under Churachandpur district.

According to police, the operation was carried out on May 9 at his residence under Churachandpur Police Station jurisdiction.

During the operation, security personnel recovered ten letterheads of the organisation along with three mobile phones from his possession.

Police said further investigation is underway regarding his alleged involvement in extortion-related activities in the region.