Zomi Council urges Centre to fast-track CBI probe into attack on Manipur BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte

The Zomi Council, an apex tribal body based in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, on Thursday urged the Centre to expedite the ongoing CBI investigation into the attack on BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who recently passed away.

In a memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted through the district administration, the council expressed strong dissatisfaction over what it described as the Centre’s failure to ensure justice for Valte, the legislator from the Thanlon Assembly constituency.

Valte was brutally assaulted by a mob at Nagamapal in Imphal in May 2023 during the initial outbreak of ethnic violence in the state. The council said the prolonged delay in the probe has caused deep anguish among the people and raised serious concerns over accountability.

Referring to Article 355 of the Constitution, the Zomi Council said the Centre is constitutionally bound to protect states against internal disturbances and ensure governance in accordance with constitutional provisions. It demanded a time-bound and impartial probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation to bring all those involved in the attack to justice.

The council also called upon the Centre to initiate a structured and time-bound dialogue to address the political aspirations of the Zo tribes. It sought concrete constitutional and administrative measures to ensure genuine political autonomy and long-term security for the community.

The memorandum underscores growing frustration among tribal bodies over delays in justice delivery amid the prolonged Manipur crisis.