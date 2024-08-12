The Zomi Council, Headquarters, alongside the Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF), General Headquarters, submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur Lakshman Prasad Acharya, urging him to fulfill his constitutional obligations under Article 371C. The memorandum strongly advocates for the establishment of a separate political administration for the Zo ethnic community, citing the escalating ethnic divide between the Meitei community and the Zo tribes.

The Zomi Council stated the necessity for the Governor to formally report the situation to the Union Government, bringing the deepening rift between the communities into official records. This plea comes amid growing concerns over the lack of political representation and administrative autonomy for the Zo community in Manipur.

In a parallel move, the ZSF's memorandum highlighted the pressing need for the Governor's intervention in addressing the human rights violations faced by the Zo ethnic tribes. The ZSF pointed out the systemic denial of equal opportunities in education and employment, which they argue is a blatant infringement of constitutional rights. The federation urged the Governor to take immediate action to safeguard the rights and dignity of the Zo community, ensuring they receive fair treatment and opportunities as enshrined in the Constitution of India.