Zomi leaders from Churachandpur meet Manipur CM in Imphal for first joint visit in nearly three years

In a significant step towards restoring normalcy in Manipur, representatives of the Unified Zou Organisation (UZO), Zomi Chief Association (ZCA) and the Zomi Council (ZC) on Friday, July 31, met Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal.

The meeting marked the first time representatives of the three Zomi organisations travelled together from Churachandpur to Imphal to meet the chief minister since ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023. The state government described the visit as a reflection of the improving law and order situation and the gradual restoration of free movement between different communities.

The delegation, comprising 14 members, briefed the chief minister on issues concerning Churachandpur district and expressed support for the government's efforts to restore lasting peace and normalcy in the state. They also discussed measures to strengthen mutual trust among communities and submitted a proposal seeking the construction of a Multi-Utility Hall in Churachandpur.

Social worker Joseph Valte, son of late MLA Vungzagin Valte, said the delegation was hopeful that peace and prosperity would soon return to Manipur.

Chairman of the Zomi Council, Vumsuan Naulak, said the visit was aimed at informing the chief minister about developments in Churachandpur and helping build confidence among different communities.

"The meeting was cordial and constructive. We are grateful to the state government for reaching out and creating opportunities for people to work together for development and lasting peace," he said, expressing hope that people from all communities would soon be able to interact freely and work collectively for the state's progress.

Mary Jones, Secretary (Information and Publicity) of the Zomi Council, said it was the first time in nearly three years that they had been able to visit Imphal.

"After almost three years, we are able to come to Imphal again. It is a positive change and an encouraging sign for the restoration of normalcy," she said.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh assured the delegation that the government remained committed to promoting peace, fostering harmony among all communities and creating conditions conducive to the return of normal life. He reiterated that the government would continue engaging with all stakeholders to achieve a peaceful, inclusive and lasting resolution to the prevailing situation.

The delegation also included P. Guite, Vice-President of the Zomi Chief Association, Liankhankhup Zou of the Unified Zou Organisation, and other representatives of the three organisations.