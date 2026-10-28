Thangkhankhup Guite, the 33-year-old son of Zomi Reunification Organisation (ZRO) president Thanglianpau Guite, on October 28 announced his decision to contest the 2027 Manipur Assembly elections from the Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district.

Guite made the announcement at a programme titled “Declaration Cum Blessings Prayer” held at Dorcas Veng in New Lamka.

“I wish to declare that I have decided to contest the upcoming Manipur Assembly election from the 56-Thanlon Assembly constituency,” he said.

His father, Thanglianpau Guite, heads the ZRO, the parent body of the Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA). The ZRA is part of the United People's Front (UPF), an umbrella organisation of underground groups currently covered by a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the government.

A doctor who also heads Aibulon village in the Thanlon constituency, Guite said improving healthcare access in remote areas would be among his key priorities if elected.

He also identified roads and communication, education, water supply, economic progress and equitable development as areas requiring attention.

Thanlon was previously represented by BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who died in February 2026 following complications arising from severe injuries sustained during the ethnic violence in Manipur in May 2023.

The announcement comes ahead of the Assembly elections due in Manipur in early 2027, as political activity begins to gather momentum in the conflict-affected state.

