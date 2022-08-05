The Meghalaya government is keeping a close watch on the any untoward ‘Jihadi’ activities as well as the security concerns of the state following news of number of Jihadi linkmen and terror modules busted in the state of Assam.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. Sangma, while speaking to the reporters on Thursday said that the state is keeping a careful eye on the situation and that the police will see to it that all network intelligence at the local level is kept up to date.

“The normal procedure to insure that the anti infiltration or any kind of concerns of people coming in whenever movement is taking place, most of the local thanas and inputs are given at the local level,” said CM Conrad.

Sangma added that the state government receives inputs and will work in tandem with the state security agencies to keep a tab on such activities.

Sangma replied when asked if vigilance would also be maintained along the national and international boundaries, "We will review the situation and whenever appropriate, we will take action."

In a press conference held in Dispur, Janata Bhawan on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswsa Sarma said that Assam has turned into a hub for "jihadi activities" after five modules connected to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a terrorist organisation based in Bangladesh, were arrested in the past five months.

According to Himanta Biswa Sarma, while speaking at the conference said, “One of the six Ansarul Islam members from Bangladesh who had entered Assam to indoctrinate young people was apprehended when the first module was busted at Barpeta in March this year.

CM Sarma further added that some 29 ABT cadres have been arrested so far in the state.