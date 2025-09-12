'Never ask journalists to soften their pen': Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Conrad Sangma made an unequivocal statement at the Meghalaya Media Meet 2025 that has resonated far beyond the state's borders. The chief minister declared he has never asked a journalist to soften their criticism and never will, emphasising that even the "smallest articles, posts and criticisms" help him make decisions affecting millions of lives.

Speaking in Shillong on September 10, Sangma told the gathering of media professionals that their role is to serve the people and the state, not to please individuals. He urged journalists to never assume he expects them to avoid criticising his administration.

"The media holds immense power, and journalists must always recognise the responsibility that comes with it," Sangma said, addressing concerns about press freedom that have emerged globally. His message comes at a time when media independence faces scrutiny across various democracies.

The chief minister's remarks were part of a broader commitment to journalist welfare. The state government honoured eight veteran journalists with financial support of Rs 1 lakh each during the event. Additionally, Sangma announced monthly support of Rs 10,000 for senior journalists under the Meghalaya Journalists Welfare Scheme 2024, along with proposed financial assistance of up to Rs 35 lakh.

The daylong media meet, organised by the state's Department of Information and Public Relations, brought together prominent policymakers, journalists, and communication experts. The event featured workshops on creative writing and misinformation detection, alongside panel discussions on combating fake news and building media capacity.

Distinguished attendees included BBC South Asia Bureau Chief Jacky Martens, Emmy-nominated journalist Ahmer Khan, and UNICEF India's Chief of Communication Zafrin Chowdhury.

Information and Public Relations Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh highlighted the theme "From Print to Pixel," noting how it captures media's evolution while emphasising trust, ethical technology use, and journalistic accountability.

Chief Secretary Donald Wahlang stressed that while technology brings speed and scale to journalism, trust remains the most valuable currency in the profession. Development Commissioner Sampath Kumar emphasised the media's role in policy change, stating that systemic transformation occurs when compelling narratives resonate with people.

Sangma's call for a structured media ecosystem included urging media houses to register with the state's information department for better organisation. He advocated for training programmes to enhance reporting skills, particularly focusing on leveraging technology and artificial intelligence in the evolving media landscape.