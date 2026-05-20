13 nations join counter-terror military exercise in Meghalaya

A two-week multinational military exercise involving defence personnel from 13 countries began at the Umroi Military Station in Meghalaya on Wednesday, with a focus on counter-terrorism operations in jungle and semi-mountainous terrain.

Named ‘PRAGATI 2026’, the exercise has brought together troops from India and 12 partner nations — Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Mahender Rawat said the joint exercise aims to improve interoperability and coordination among participating armies through tactical drills, joint planning exercises and simulated counter-terror operations in difficult terrain conditions.

Training sessions during the exercise will centre on endurance, adaptability, discipline and operational coordination in challenging environments. Officials said the programme is designed to help troops exchange operational experiences and evolve common approaches to security threats faced across the region.

The Indian Army will also showcase indigenous defence equipment and innovations developed under the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The exhibition is expected to provide a platform for interaction between foreign contingents and Indian defence manufacturers while highlighting India’s growing defence production capabilities.

Military officials said the exercise seeks to strengthen regional defence ties, improve intelligence-sharing mechanisms and establish long-term cooperation among participating countries. Cultural exchanges and professional interactions have also been included in the programme to deepen military-to-military engagement.

PRAGATI stands for ‘Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region’. Officials described the exercise as an effort to promote cooperation based on mutual respect, equality and shared security interests.

Senior military officers and dignitaries attended the opening ceremony. Major General Sunil Sheoran, Additional Director General of Infantry, welcomed the participating contingents and stressed the importance of collective engagement in tackling evolving security challenges.

He urged troops to learn from one another’s operational experiences and said the participation of different nations would contribute towards building a coordinated response to common regional threats.