A delegation of 14 journalists from Northeast India is set to cover the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj during a three-day media tour from January 21 to 23.

The tour, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh government, aims to provide a platform for journalists to document and share insights from one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings.

The delegation includes journalists from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, representing prominent media outlets. Their coverage will bring the cultural and spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh to audiences in the Northeast and beyond.

The Maha Kumbh, scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025, holds deep mythological significance. According to Hindu belief, the event traces its origins to the Samudra Manthan, the churning of the ocean, during which drops of nectar fell at four locations: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik. The sacred bath taken during the Kumbh is seen as a path to spiritual enlightenment and purification.

This year, the event is expected to draw over 45 crore attendees, including around 15 lakh international visitors, a notable increase from the 25 crore attendees recorded in 2019. Journalists on the tour will observe and report on how the festival fosters unity across caste, religion, and culture while showcasing India’s rich heritage and traditions.